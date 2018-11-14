Hong Kong and mainland shares opened lower on Wednesday as the market anxiously awaited index’s heavyweight Tencent Holding’s third-quarter results, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index opened 0.14 per cent lower and fell 0.51 per cent in the first 20 minutes of trading to 25,660.08.

Energy companies were the worst performers, with CNOOC falling 3.9 per cent, followed by PetroChina’s 3.06 per cent drop, and Sinopec sliding 2.85 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones retreated 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 also closed lower, weighed down by the slump in Brent crude oil prices, which dropped below US$60 a barrel.

Social media and gaming giant Tencent fell nearly three per cent in early trading, but recovered to pare losses to 0.4 per cent.

“Firstly investors are worried as mainland authorities are considering imposing tax on online gaming,” Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director at VC Asset Management said. “Many see Tencent as unable to monetise its wide reach in social media and gaming.”

Hong Kong listed Apple suppliers were mixed in the morning session, with AAC Technologies advancing 0.6 per cent, while Cowell fell 1 per cent, and Foxconn affiliate Fit Hon Teng down by 0.27 per cent. Tongda Group Holdings meanwhile was trading flat.

On Tuesday, Apple suppliers in Hong Kong initially traded lower, but recovered some ground in the afternoon session. The decline followed a lower earnings and revenue outlook by Apple supplier Lumentum Holdings.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index was 0.43 per cent lower at 2,643.57, while the CSI 300 fell 0.38 per cent to 3,225.07.