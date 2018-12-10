Stocks in Hong Kong and China tumbled in early Monday trading, as tension grew between China and US over the arrest of an executive at Chinese technology giant Huawei in Vancouver.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 1.4 per cent, or 351.02 points, to 25,712.74 as of 10:05am. The Hang Seng China Enterprises was down 1.1 per cent, or 111.81 points, at 10,255.97. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 per cent, or 19.01 points, to 2,587.21.

Beijing over the weekend summoned the US and Canadian ambassadors to China in a protest against the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, who is accused of violating US sanctions by selling equipment to Iran.

Markets also reacted to China’s release over the weekend of a slew of economic data indicating weak domestic and overseas demand. Imports grew at 3 per cent in November from last year, the slowest pace in more than two years, and exports expanded by 5.4 per cent, the weakest reading since March.

Meanwhile, Chinese pharmaceutical stocks declined broadly after the government said on Saturday that a new government procurement process for generic drugs has slashed prices on average by 52 per cent from last year.

Worries on drug makers’ profitability has been weighing down their stocks. In early Monday trading, Shanghai Furen Industrial (Group) Co. plummeted by 9.1 per cent to 13.58 yuan. Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co plunged by 8.4 per cent to 24.62 yuan, and Hainan Poly Pharm Co. was down 6 per cent at 47.75.

Markets elsewhere in Asia also dropped, tracking Wall Street’s sharp losses on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.8 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index was 0.9 per cent lower as of 10:05am, after the S&P 500 Index recorded the worst week since March, with a 4.6 per cent weekly decline.