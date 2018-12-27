US stocks were staging a Boxing Day rally on Wednesday after a punishing pre-Christmas period that had pushed the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

At 1pm in New York, the S&P 500 was up 2.6 per cent, the Dow was 2.5 per cent higher and the Nasdaq was up 3.5 per cent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.22 per cent, while Brent crude oil futures were at US$52.42, up 3.86 per cent.

Benchmarks for both oil and stocks had hit their lowest in more than a year on Monday, despite what is usually a calm week of trading shortened by the Christmas holiday. Markets in Britain, Germany and France were closed on Wednesday.

Investors have been unnerved by the potential for weaker economic growth exacerbated by a partial US federal government shutdown. Trump has largely laid the blame for economic headwinds on the Federal Reserve, openly criticising its chairman, Jerome Powell, whom he appointed.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has also raised market concerns by convening a crisis group amid the sharp pullback in stocks.

One economist said that the Fed holds the key to calming markets.

“In the end, we believe that the Fed is the only presence capable of ending the current confusion in the markets,” Kenta Inoue, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said in a note. “The White House will probably keep making gestures intended to halt the rout in stocks, but the federal government is likely to remain shut into the new year. The US-China trade war also shows no signs of a resolution.”

Investors on Wednesday welcomed news that sales during the US holiday shopping season rose 5.1 per cent to over US$850 billion in 2018, the strongest in the six years, according to a Mastercard Inc report, as shoppers were encouraged by a robust economy and early discounts.

Gold continued to attract buyers in the uncertain market, with spot prices adding 0.8 per cent to US$1,278.50 an ounce and at six-month highs.