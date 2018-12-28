US stocks were down sharply on Thursday, unable to build on the previous day’s record-breaking performance, as Wall Street’s wild Christmas week rolls on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had slumped more than 400 points in early afternoon trading. Technology companies and health care stocks, big gainers on Wednesday when the US markets had its best day in 10 years and the Dow posted its biggest one-day points rise ever, took some of the heaviest losses in the broad slide.

The market’s gyrations have resulted in unusual volatility for the final days of the year. On the whole, it’s been a turbulent month – the market remains on track for its worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Depression, and could finish 2018 with its steepest losses in a decade.

“You’re watching the market wrestle with, ‘OK, are we within a couple per cent off the bottom, or does the community think there’s another 20 per cent lower?’” said Billy Huzar, client investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Energy stocks also fell as the price of US crude oil slid 2.2 per cent a day after posting its biggest increase in two years.

In early afternoon, the S&P 500 index was down 2.06 per cent, the Dow was off by 2 per cent and the Nasdaq was down by 2.48 per cent.

Volatility has been the norm this month. The Dow has dropped 1 per cent or more in eight of the 17 trading sessions. Even with Wednesday’s big gains, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all down more than 10 per cent for the month.