The Year of the Pig got off to a boisterous start at the Hong Kong stock exchange, as colourful lion dancers chased away evil spirits and the God of Wealth – wearing a pig mask – hopped about on the stage in rhythm with cheerful claps and banging drums and cymbals.

“Such loud claps show everyone will be lucky and prosperous,” an entertainer told the cheerful crowd in Cantonese.

The festivities on Friday marked the first day of trading in Hong Kong’s market in the Chinese New Year.

The previous Year of the Dog took a bite out of traders’ wallets – the Hang Seng Index fell 10.8 per cent from February 20, 2018 to February 4, 2019. That was the biggest loss for a lunar year since the Year of Rat in 2008, when the Hang Seng Index plunged 46 per cent amid the global financial crisis.

Charles Li Xiaojia, chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, predicted the Year of the Pig will be filled with surprises, noting the tensions between the US and China.

But he said the operator of the city’s bourse will see more reforms that will help it keep its 2018 crown as the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) market.

“The Year of the Pig will be a very volatile year as it will be full of surprising news,” Li said.

“However, the Year of the Pig will also be a year full of opportunities due to the many reforms,” he added without offering details at the event.

The morning session of trading ended with the Hang Seng Index down 0.5 per cent, on concerns about trade and global growth as well as a new medical scandal out of the mainland.

Hong Kong will get competition from mainland China, which is bringing in similar reforms such as listing of companies with dual-class shares. But Li said Hong Kong will benefit by being the gateway for international investors into the mainland through the stock and bond connects and a planned IPO connect.

“The HKEX will also carry out more reforms,” Li said. “We will announce the next three-year strategic plan by the end of this month … on the next big projects for the HKEX to maintain our competitiveness.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po praised the city’s IPO reform last year, which allowed dual-class shareholding companies and pre-revenue biotech firm to list since April.

“Hong Kong reclaimed the crown as the world No. 1 IPO market last year,” Chan said. “This was the sixth time in 10 years for Hong Kong to take this title. The listing reform is going to bring more benefit to Hong Kong.”

Additional reporting by Linda Lew