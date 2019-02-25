A worker on a transmission pole during an implementation programme by the Rural Electrification Corporation in the village of Manpur Kulchaura in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on January 15, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
CLP Holdings shares post biggest intraday drop in nearly three months after 2018 net profit misses estimates
- CLP shares fall almost 2 per cent to an intraday low of HK$94.95 in Hong Kong, the biggest percentage drop in almost three months
- Net profit fell 4.9 per cent last year to HK$13.55 billion, due to a substantial asset impairment in India
Topic | CLP Group
A worker on a transmission pole during an implementation programme by the Rural Electrification Corporation in the village of Manpur Kulchaura in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on January 15, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg