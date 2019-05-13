Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vice-Premier Liu He gestures as he leaves trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stock Talk

China, Hong Kong markets will be less skittish as trade war drags on, observers say

  • China’s confidence ‘will by no means be weakened by a little tariff increase’, nationalist daily Global Times says
  • Any re-escalation will be temporary, with market weakness forcing both sides to reach a deal, Morgan Stanley says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 7:00am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:50am, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vice-Premier Liu He gestures as he leaves trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Beijing threatens to respond to US after Donald Trump repeats plan to keep trade war tariffs in place

  • US president accuses Beijing of attempting to negotiate with his political opponents to avoid having to make concessions
  • Trump tweets a day before Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is to arrive in Washington for trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 9:33pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 12:47pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.