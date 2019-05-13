Vice-Premier Liu He gestures as he leaves trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Hong Kong markets will be less skittish as trade war drags on, observers say
- China’s confidence ‘will by no means be weakened by a little tariff increase’, nationalist daily Global Times says
- Any re-escalation will be temporary, with market weakness forcing both sides to reach a deal, Morgan Stanley says
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
Beijing threatens to respond to US after Donald Trump repeats plan to keep trade war tariffs in place
- US president accuses Beijing of attempting to negotiate with his political opponents to avoid having to make concessions
- Trump tweets a day before Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is to arrive in Washington for trade talks
