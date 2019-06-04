An investor looks at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market denotes losses and declines in green, using red to represent gains and advances. Photo: Reuters
Markets fall in China, Hong Kong as nationwide audit jolts drug firms while farm stocks are pounded by pests and swine fever
- Hang Seng posted its fifth straight day of losses, while Shanghai was down for a fourth consecutive day
- Analysts say traders want clear signals from US and China on resolving their differences
Topic | China stock market
Macau city view (including Grand Lisboa, centre back) from Fortaleza do Monte on 18 April 2017. Photo: SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Macau is considering a yuan-denominated stock exchange as the world’s gambling hub looks to diversify away from casinos
- Macau’s Monetary Authority said it’s starting feasibility studies for a securities market, including a stock market, according to its email to Reuters
- The territory has struggled to shift its economy away from gambling, where gross revenue topped US$38 billion last year
Topic | Macau
