An investor looks at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market denotes losses and declines in green, using red to represent gains and advances. Photo: Reuters
Stock Talk

Markets fall in China, Hong Kong as nationwide audit jolts drug firms while farm stocks are pounded by pests and swine fever

  • Hang Seng posted its fifth straight day of losses, while Shanghai was down for a fourth consecutive day
  • Analysts say traders want clear signals from US and China on resolving their differences
Topic |   China stock market
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Published: 6:51pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:24pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Macau city view (including Grand Lisboa, centre back) from Fortaleza do Monte on 18 April 2017. Photo: SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Banking & Finance

Macau is considering a yuan-denominated stock exchange as the world’s gambling hub looks to diversify away from casinos

  • Macau’s Monetary Authority said it’s starting feasibility studies for a securities market, including a stock market, according to its email to Reuters
  • The territory has struggled to shift its economy away from gambling, where gross revenue topped US$38 billion last year
Topic |   Macau
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:22pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:22pm, 4 Jun, 2019

