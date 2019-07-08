A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 14, 2019. In China, the colour green indicates losses. Photo: Associated Press
Shanghai suffers worst fall in two months on concerns US Fed will not cut rates, new tech board will hurt other share prices
- Shanghai Composite drops by 2.6 per cent — its worst fall in two months
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fall 1.5 per cent in worst fall in weeks
Wang Zhenhua, former chairman of Future Land Development Holdings, during a press event in Hong Kong on February 27, 2017. Photo: SCMP/Edward Wong
Future Land reports property sales gain in June; company chairman and property tycoon Wang Zhenhua under investigation
- Future Land reports 19 per cent increase in contracted sales for June as it wrestles with fallout from former chairman’s arrest
- Contracted sales for June totalled 29.5 billion yuan (US$4.28 billion), representing an area of 2.53 million square metres
