A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 14, 2019. In China, the colour green indicates losses. Photo: Associated Press
Shanghai suffers worst fall in two months on concerns US Fed will not cut rates, new tech board will hurt other share prices

  • Shanghai Composite drops by 2.6 per cent — its worst fall in two months
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fall 1.5 per cent in worst fall in weeks
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Published: 1:02pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:44pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Wang Zhenhua, former chairman of Future Land Development Holdings, during a press event in Hong Kong on February 27, 2017. Photo: SCMP/Edward Wong
Future Land reports property sales gain in June; company chairman and property tycoon Wang Zhenhua under investigation

  • Future Land reports 19 per cent increase in contracted sales for June as it wrestles with fallout from former chairman’s arrest
  • Contracted sales for June totalled 29.5 billion yuan (US$4.28 billion), representing an area of 2.53 million square metres
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 7:15am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:15am, 8 Jul, 2019

