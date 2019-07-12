A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, China stocks advance as clearer Federal Reserve signal of lower interest rate buoys investors’ sentiments
- Selective banks and insurers led both the Hang Seng and Shanghai indexes higher Friday
- The gains could be fleeting, as weak June import and export data showed US China trade war began to strain world’s second biggest economy
Topic | Stocks
