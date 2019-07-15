Investors chat as they monitor stock prices at the brokerage house in Beijing on June 6, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong, mainland stocks inch up on data showing China’s consumption grew at faster clip than expected in June
- Pharmaceuticals rally after China’s plan to curb medicine prices is seen as less tough than feared
- Software-related stocks jump on excitement about approaching open of new tech board
Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
China economy reports lowest GDP growth on record for second quarter as US trade war bites
- China’s economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992, but other data for June better than expected
- While this falls within Beijing’s GDP target for the year of between 6 to 6.5 per cent, it also shows the pressure the economy is under with the US trade war ongoing
