Protesters marched from Causeway Bay to the Government Headquarters in Admiralty to protest a proposed extradition bill on June 9. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surges on SCMP report city leader Carrie Lam plans to formally withdraw extradition bill
- Hang Seng Index has not seen a surge like this in 10 months
- Property, retail, MTR shoot up, but analysts warn it is only temporary boost
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
