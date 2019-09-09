Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, visits the Central MTR subway station after anti-government protesters vandalised it on Sunday. Photo: RTHK
Shanghai-Shenzhen CSI 300 closes at four-month high, while Hong Kong slips on protest-fuelled economic woes
- China shares rise on investors’ hope for more fiscal and monetary measures
- Sharp drop in tourists in August adds to Hong Kong recession concerns
Topic | China stock market
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic | Hong Kong protests
