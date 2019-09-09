Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, visits the Central MTR subway station after anti-government protesters vandalised it on Sunday. Photo: RTHK
Stock Talk

Shanghai-Shenzhen CSI 300 closes at four-month high, while Hong Kong slips on protest-fuelled economic woes

  • China shares rise on investors’ hope for more fiscal and monetary measures
  • Sharp drop in tourists in August adds to Hong Kong recession concerns
Topic |   China stock market
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 5:47pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, visits the Central MTR subway station after anti-government protesters vandalised it on Sunday. Photo: RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations

  • This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
  • Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Sandy Li  

Eric Ng  

Updated: 10:44am, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.