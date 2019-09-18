A door to a WeWork co-working space in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
WeWork makes job cuts in New York after parent company delays IPO
- Fewer than 10 people dismissed
- Parent We Co. has been criticised for financial discipline, corporate governance
Budweiser initially hoped to raise as much as US$9.8 billion. Photo: Reuters
Budweiser to raise US$4.8 billion in Hong Kong IPO, adds Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as investor
- IPO will be second-biggest globally after Uber’s US$8.1 billion listing in May
- Revived listing comes after Budweiser Brewing Company APAC scrapped its offering in July as protests, trade war intensified
