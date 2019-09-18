China baijiu maker Kweichow Moutai is up 74.4 per cent over the past 12 months. Photo: Poly Auction
How did this new China fund manager make a whopping 54 per cent in profits in one year for investors?
- Xu Xiaoyong picked liquor stocks like Kweichow Moutai that have soared
- ZTE is also in a basket of stocks he expects will keep climbing
The latest data from China’s agriculture ministry showed that as of the end of August, the country’s live pig population had fallen by 38.7 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China corn industry also hit by African swine fever as demand for pig feed drops
- China grew 257 million tonnes in 2018 or 40 per cent of the country’s overall grain production, comprising 7.8 per cent of gross domestic product
- Private estimates show China’s pig population has dropped by as much as 60 per cent, while corn imports could also increase as part of US-China trade war deal
