SCMP
China baijiu maker Kweichow Moutai is up 74.4 per cent over the past 12 months. Photo: Poly Auction
How did this new China fund manager make a whopping 54 per cent in profits in one year for investors?

  • Xu Xiaoyong picked liquor stocks like Kweichow Moutai that have soared
  • ZTE is also in a basket of stocks he expects will keep climbing
Topic |   China stock market
Updated: 1:32pm, 18 Sep, 2019

The latest data from China’s agriculture ministry showed that as of the end of August, the country’s live pig population had fallen by 38.7 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China corn industry also hit by African swine fever as demand for pig feed drops

  • China grew 257 million tonnes in 2018 or 40 per cent of the country’s overall grain production, comprising 7.8 per cent of gross domestic product
  • Private estimates show China’s pig population has dropped by as much as 60 per cent, while corn imports could also increase as part of US-China trade war deal
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 8:39am, 17 Sep, 2019

