A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Shorting Tencent with a long view on Alibaba returns the wily trader 29 per cent, on track for the best annual return in five years
- Investors who short Tencent while taking a long position in Alibaba could have made as much as 29 per cent this year excluding dividends and execution costs
- The pair trade is set for its best annual return in five years, according to Bloomberg analytics
Topic | Stocks
