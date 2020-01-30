The benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 9 per cent since hitting a month-high of 29,056.42 just two weeks ago. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks sink to lowest in seven weeks on sell-off sparked by Wuhan virus fears

  • The benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 9 per cent since a January-high reached just two weeks ago
  • The biggest losers were in the commerce and industrial sectors as investors fear the Wuhan virus’ impact on suppliers in the country will be significant
Georgina Lee
Updated: 6:03pm, 30 Jan, 2020

