The benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 9 per cent since hitting a month-high of 29,056.42 just two weeks ago. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks sink to lowest in seven weeks on sell-off sparked by Wuhan virus fears
- The benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 9 per cent since a January-high reached just two weeks ago
- The biggest losers were in the commerce and industrial sectors as investors fear the Wuhan virus’ impact on suppliers in the country will be significant
