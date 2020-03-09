A man with a mask inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai on February 28, 2020. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, using the colour red to denote advances and gains. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 1,000 points in worst fall in more than two years amid widening spread of Covid-19
- Hang Seng Index plunged by 4.3 per cent, in its biggest one-day decline in more than two years
- Stock indexes plunged in Asia in every stock market that is currently trading, from Seoul to Wellington
Topic | China stock market
A man with a mask inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai on February 28, 2020. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, using the colour red to denote advances and gains. Photo: Reuters