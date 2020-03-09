A man with a mask inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai on February 28, 2020. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, using the colour red to denote advances and gains. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 1,000 points in worst fall in more than two years amid widening spread of Covid-19

  • Hang Seng Index plunged by 4.3 per cent, in its biggest one-day decline in more than two years
  • Stock indexes plunged in Asia in every stock market that is currently trading, from Seoul to Wellington
Deb Price and Martin Choi

Updated: 10:40am, 9 Mar, 2020

Deb joined the Post in 2018. Formerly an editor at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, she was a Harvard Nieman fellow in 2011. She was the lead writer on The Wall Street Journal's digital project, "No Good Choices," which won the top award for excellence in reporting on women's issues from the Society of Publishers in Asia in 2015.

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.

