Pedestrians walk past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central. The Hang Seng Index fell more than 4 per cent on Monday over ongoing fears of the coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Money /  Stock Talk

Hang Seng Index rallies as traders bottom fish after benchmark lost 1,700 points over two days

  • Hong Kong-listed oil players rise after plummeting Monday
  • Hong Kong is oversold, one analyst says
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP
Deb Price and Martin Choi

Updated: 12:28pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians walk past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central. The Hang Seng Index fell more than 4 per cent on Monday over ongoing fears of the coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Deb Price

Deb Price

Deb joined the Post in 2018. Formerly an editor at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, she was a Harvard Nieman fellow in 2011. She was the lead writer on The Wall Street Journal's digital project, "No Good Choices," which won the top award for excellence in reporting on women's issues from the Society of Publishers in Asia in 2015.

Martin Choi

Martin Choi

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.

China stock market