A pedestrian wears a protective mask while walking in the subway in New York on March 7, 2020. Such a sight would have been highly unusual before the spreading coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus spread in US drives down market sentiment, with Hong Kong and China joining major Asia peers in falls
- US sees cases top 1,000, with clusters on both coasts
- Markets waiting to hear President Trump’s plan to boost world’s largest economy smacked about by the virus
