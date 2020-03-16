A man wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus stands near a stock market display board showing movements of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on March 13, 2020. Photo: AFP
Asia markets tumble as US Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate amid growing concerns about economic toll of coronavirus

  • Apple stocks in China, Hong Kong plunge as US tech giant closes retail stores temporarily outside Greater China to combat virus spread
  • China telecom giant ZTE tumbles on NBC report it is under new investigation over alleged bribery
Deb Price and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:36pm, 16 Mar, 2020

