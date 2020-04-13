A gas tanker drives past oil storage tanks at the Volodarskaya line operation dispatcher station, operated by Transneft PJSC, in Konstantinovo village, near Moscow on April 7, 2020. Top oil producers have reached a deal to cut output. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia markets slide as investors await key China data signalling its progress in digging out of coronavirus turmoil
- Oil deal reached, boosting petroleum prices. Oil and virus driving sentiment
- Hong Kong, Stock Connect to reopen Tuesday after closing for Easter holiday
Topic | China stock market
