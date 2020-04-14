A man walks in the rain past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian countries' stocks at a securities firm in Tokyo on April 13, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
China’s March export data gives investors welcome surprise despite coronavirus
- China says exports drop 3.5 per cent in March – far less than expected
- Hong Kong, Stock Connect reopen after two-day holiday
Topic | China stock market
A man walks in the rain past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian countries' stocks at a securities firm in Tokyo on April 13, 2020. Photo: Associated Press