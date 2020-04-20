Hong Kong stocks behaving like bulls have had seen spectacular gains over the past month. Some will continue to do great in a post-coronavirus world that places a premium on the internet and conveniences it brings, analysts say. Photo: SCMP Graphics
Coronavirus sank Hong Kong’s stock market into bear territory – just don’t tell some of its superstars on a big run-up
- The Hang Seng is in bear territory. But some stocks on the benchmark and in the broader market are on a tear
- Ping An Good Doctor and Ali Health have seen jaw-dropping gains of late
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong stocks behaving like bulls have had seen spectacular gains over the past month. Some will continue to do great in a post-coronavirus world that places a premium on the internet and conveniences it brings, analysts say. Photo: SCMP Graphics