A pump attendant wears a mask as he refuels a car at a Sinopec gas station in China. The price of oil has plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Asia-Pacific markets tumble on epic plunge in oil futures price as coronavirus weakens demand

  • Worries about the oil glut depressed the mood of investors
  • Hang Seng declines, with even some high-flying new economy stocks getting a haircut
Deb Price , Gigi Choy and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:05am, 21 Apr, 2020

