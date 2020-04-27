A man wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo on April 24, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Asia-Pacific stock markets kick off week with gains as traders see progress on coronavirus, like Donald Trump signing stimulus
- Latest data out of China on industrial profits was awful, but investors are looking forward, says analyst Alan Li
- Property stocks gaining in Hong Kong
Topic | Hang Seng Index
