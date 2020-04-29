Red Cross officials prepare emergency food packages for the needy in Seoul on April 28, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
Asia-Pacific stocks mostly gain on hopes world experiments re-open economies without triggering coronavirus spike
- WH Group tumbles as US meat supply is threatened by virus
- South Korea’s factory output surges at fastest pace in 11 years
Topic | Hang Seng Index
