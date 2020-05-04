China’s long-term push to attract institutional investors is paying dividends this year. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese banks and state-owned firms bright spot as dividend payouts slashed around the world

  • Chinese state-backed groups are raising dividend payouts, even as US and European firms conserve cash
  • China Mobile, China Merchants Bank boost 2019 full-year dividend payments; Ping An Bank raises 2020 dividend
Georgina Lee
Updated: 8:30am, 4 May, 2020

