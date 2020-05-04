A man talks on his phone at a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 4, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong’s stock benchmark falls 1,000 points – the most in six weeks – as sentiment sours on US-China tensions
- Trump warns China to buy as promised in phase one trade deal – or he will tear it up
- Explosive claim accuses China of misleading world on seriousness of virus to hoard medical supplies
