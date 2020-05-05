A man walks alone in Lan Kwai Fong – a neighbourhood that normally is one Hong Kong’s most boisterous watering holes – after the city shut bars down to try to control the coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong traders set aside Donald Trump’s anti-China broadsides to buy stocks battered in Monday’s rout
- Restaurants gain as Hong Kong eases social distancing restrictions
- Bargain hunters snap up shares of beaten-down Chinese oil companies
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A man walks alone in Lan Kwai Fong – a neighbourhood that normally is one Hong Kong’s most boisterous watering holes – after the city shut bars down to try to control the coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang