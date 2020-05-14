Visitors walk beneath the logo of Chinese technology firm ZTE at an expo in Beijing. The US extended a ban on US telecommunication companies that prevents them from using equipment made by Huawei Technologies and ZTE.
Money /  Stock Talk

Tencent shoots up in Hong Kong on better-than-expected results; Hang Seng follows Wall Street down

  • Tencent’s expected share price over 12 months boosted to HK$515 from Daiwa Capital
  • ZTE, Huawei suppliers slide as Trump extends ban that prevents US companies from buying their products
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP
Deb Price , Kathleen Magramo and Gigi Choy

Updated: 10:36am, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors walk beneath the logo of Chinese technology firm ZTE at an expo in Beijing. The US extended a ban on US telecommunication companies that prevents them from using equipment made by Huawei Technologies and ZTE.
READ FULL ARTICLE