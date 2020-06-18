A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong, most other Asia stocks slide on caution over coronavirus, Korean tensions; JD.com jumps in debut
- JD.com rises as much as 5.8 per cent in secondary listing debut
- HSBC falls as it moves to resume job cuts
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Associated Press