A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Associated Press
Money /  Stock Talk

Hong Kong, most other Asia stocks slide on caution over coronavirus, Korean tensions; JD.com jumps in debut

  • JD.com rises as much as 5.8 per cent in secondary listing debut
  • HSBC falls as it moves to resume job cuts
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Deb Price
Deb Price

Updated: 12:04pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE