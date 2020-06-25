Protests and the pandemic have weighed heavily on Hong Kong property share prices over the past year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s battered property stocks find themselves on a surprising roll – but how long can it last?
- Wharf REIC has shot up nearly 35 per cent in four weeks
- Other property stocks have seen a run-up, including New World Development, which has jumped 23 per cent recently
Topic | Hong Kong property
Protests and the pandemic have weighed heavily on Hong Kong property share prices over the past year. Photo: Nora Tam