Hong Kong, pictured, is taking its toughest steps yet to combat the coronavirus after a third wave outbreak. Hong Kong stocks rallied Wednesday on promising results of a vaccine in trial in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks reverse to losses, as traders weigh Covid-19 vaccine hopes, President Trump’s step to revoke city’s special status

  • Geely, SMIC among stocks that rose before falling in trading that turned cautious
  • Tencent on track to break three-session losing streak, gets big thumbs up from HSBC
Updated: 12:30pm, 15 Jul, 2020

Hong Kong, pictured, is taking its toughest steps yet to combat the coronavirus after a third wave outbreak. Hong Kong stocks rallied Wednesday on promising results of a vaccine in trial in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
