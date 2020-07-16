A duty-free shop in Haikou, capital of China’s southern Hainan province. Economists are concerned that retail sales on the mainland are worse than expected. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong, China stocks slide even as data shows pace of economic recovery is quickening on the mainland
- SMIC soars nearly 250 per cent in mainland A-share debut, but shares take big tumble in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong heavyweights Tencent, Alibaba fall
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A duty-free shop in Haikou, capital of China’s southern Hainan province. Economists are concerned that retail sales on the mainland are worse than expected. Photo: Xinhua