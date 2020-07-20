People visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 13, 2020. Photo: XinhuaPeople visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 13, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
People visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 13, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Money /  Stock Talk

Chinese car stocks get Covid-19 sales boost as consumers look for safer alternative to public transportation

  • Car sales improved in June as buyers returned to showrooms after worst of the coronavirus
  • Some cite fear of Covid-19 as reason to buy cars
Topic |   China economy
Daniel RenDeb Price
Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Deb Price

Updated: 7:18am, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 13, 2020. Photo: XinhuaPeople visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 13, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
People visit the 17th China Changchun International Automobile Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 13, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE