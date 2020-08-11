Macau gaming revenue has plunged since authorities stopped the visa programme that allows mainland tourists to travel to the former Portuguese colony. Photo: AP
Macau casino stocks soar as resumption of mainland China tourist visas promises to boost battered gaming revenues
- Sands China, Galaxy, MGM and Wynn are among the big names whose shares surged by up to 8 per cent on Tuesday morning
- Zhuhai will be the first mainland Chinese city to be issued with tourist visas beginning on Wednesday, says the Macau government
Topic | Hang Seng Index
