Macau gaming revenue has plunged since authorities stopped the visa programme that allows mainland tourists to travel to the former Portuguese colony. Photo: AP
Money /  Stock Talk

Macau casino stocks soar as resumption of mainland China tourist visas promises to boost battered gaming revenues

  • Sands China, Galaxy, MGM and Wynn are among the big names whose shares surged by up to 8 per cent on Tuesday morning
  • Zhuhai will be the first mainland Chinese city to be issued with tourist visas beginning on Wednesday, says the Macau government
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Deb Price
Deb Price

Updated: 11:44am, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Macau gaming revenue has plunged since authorities stopped the visa programme that allows mainland tourists to travel to the former Portuguese colony. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE