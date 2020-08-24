Tencent shares rose after it was reported that US companies will be allowed to use WeChat in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China stocks climb on report US companies can still do business in China on WeChat, ChiNext reforms kick in

  • Big shareholders are swapping out of Alibaba’s US shares for ones in Hong Kong amid growing US-China tensions, Bloomberg reports
  • US companies will be allowed to use Tencent’s WeChat in China, sources tell Bloomberg
Deb Price
Updated: 11:14am, 24 Aug, 2020

