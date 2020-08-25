Traders remain focused on the hunt for treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus. Here, a nurse shows a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil on August 8, 2020. The vaccine trial is being carried out in Brazil in partnership with Brazilian Research Institute Butanta. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong, China stocks mixed as US-China officials see ‘progress’ on trade deal, hopes rise for Covid-19 vaccine
- US-China officials spoke by phone Tuesday, reiterated commitment to trade deal
- US stocks hit record highs on hopes for Covid-19 therapies, vaccines
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Traders remain focused on the hunt for treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus. Here, a nurse shows a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil on August 8, 2020. The vaccine trial is being carried out in Brazil in partnership with Brazilian Research Institute Butanta. Photo: Agence France-Presse