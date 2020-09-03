Travellers at China Eastern Airlines Corp.'s self check-in kiosks at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Stock indexes in Hong Kong, China take off as rebounding travel demand shows mainland’s economic growth gaining traction
- Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by as much as 0.4 per cent, clawing back the 1.1 per cent decline in earlier trading to 25,206.87
- The CSI300 index that tracks performances on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets rose 0.7 per cent to 4,877.01
