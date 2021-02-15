A monitor screen in Tokyo shows the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average topping the 30,000 mark for the first time in over 30 years on February 15, 2021. Photo: Kyodo
Global stocks kick off the Year of the Ox with the Nikkei 225 soaring to a three-decade high amid a holiday-shortened trading week
- The Nikkei 225 soared to 30,000 for the first time since 1990
- US markets are shut for Presidents’ Day, while exchanges in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also closed on Monday
Topic | Stocks
