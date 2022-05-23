A stock ticker displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 19. Photo: EPA-EFE
A stock ticker displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba, Kuaishou pace Hong Kong stock losses on tech earnings outlook while Beijing faces tighter Covid rules

  • Alibaba, Kuaishou, XPeng among tech companies preparing to report this week following big misses from Tencent, JD.com
  • In Beijing, authorities told Haidian district’s 3.1 million residents to work from home while some limited residential areas were locked down to control Covid-19 cases

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:47pm, 23 May, 2022

