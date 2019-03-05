The opening session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2019. The number of US dollar billionaires in the legislature dropped to 93, from 104 last year, while their combined wealth was crimped by 45 per cent due to a stock market rout. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Fewer billionaires among China’s lawmakers as 2018 stock market rout crimps their ranks and fortunes
- The combined wealth of China’s lawmakers fell 14 per cent to 3.4 trillion yuan, according to data compiled by Hurun Report
- The number of dollar-denominated billionaires fell to 93, out of 5,000 delegates to the NPC/CPPCC, from 104 in 2018
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
The opening session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2019. The number of US dollar billionaires in the legislature dropped to 93, from 104 last year, while their combined wealth was crimped by 45 per cent due to a stock market rout. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song