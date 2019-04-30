The Center, which Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings sold to CHMT Peaceful Development Asia Property for a record HK$40.2 billion (US$5.15 billion). Photo: Reuters
‘King of Cassettes’ David Chan Ping-chi to sell subdivided office units at The Center for up to 47 per cent profit
- Chan, the chairman of ACME Group, could rake in HK$1.3 billion if all 12 subdivided units on the 39th floor are sold
The Center, which Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings sold to CHMT Peaceful Development Asia Property for a record HK$40.2 billion (US$5.15 billion). Photo: Reuters