President Trump’s threat to put 25 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese-made products later this year could hurt the US economy, says Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific at DWS. Photo: AP
Wealth

Trump will want trade deal with China before 2020 elections, says DWS senior executive

  • DWS, Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm, has taken cash in its fixed income portfolios, according to Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific
  • Asset manager has become more ‘defensive’ in equities to preserve returns
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 2:20pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:20pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said he is prepared to act if the trade wars have any impact on the US economy. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Central banks set to flood market with cheap loans as trade war threatens to plunge global economy into recession

  • Analysts expect central banks in the US, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia to ensure ample liquidity if their economies show signs of weakening
  • Traders expect a 70 per cent chance of a US rate cut in July; Hong Kong’s Linked Exchange Rate System to ensure HKMA moves lockstep with the Federal Reserve
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 12:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

