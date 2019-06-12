President Trump’s threat to put 25 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese-made products later this year could hurt the US economy, says Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific at DWS. Photo: AP
Trump will want trade deal with China before 2020 elections, says DWS senior executive
- DWS, Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm, has taken cash in its fixed income portfolios, according to Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific
- Asset manager has become more ‘defensive’ in equities to preserve returns
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said he is prepared to act if the trade wars have any impact on the US economy. Photo: AFP
Central banks set to flood market with cheap loans as trade war threatens to plunge global economy into recession
- Analysts expect central banks in the US, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia to ensure ample liquidity if their economies show signs of weakening
- Traders expect a 70 per cent chance of a US rate cut in July; Hong Kong’s Linked Exchange Rate System to ensure HKMA moves lockstep with the Federal Reserve
