Some online bloggers have levelled criticism at the data presented in the listing prospectuses of companies slated to list on the Star Market for tech companies in Shanghai. Photo: EPA
Shares of Suzhou HYC, the first IPO on Shanghai’s new tech board, oversubscribed 336 times as investors join frenzy
- Suzhou HYC Technology prices IPO at 24.26 yuan, with sponsor Huatai Securities to take up 4.11 per cent of new shares
- Online critics say there are too many references to ‘integrated circuit’ and ‘semiconductors’ despite 98 per cent of the revenue coming from testing equipment for electronic displays
Topic | China stock market
Some online bloggers have levelled criticism at the data presented in the listing prospectuses of companies slated to list on the Star Market for tech companies in Shanghai. Photo: EPA