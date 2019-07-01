Channels

Wealthy investors looking for opportunities in Asia set up a family office branch in either Singapore or Hong Kong. Photo: K Y Cheng
Wealth

Asia, impact investing to gain as US$15 trillion change hands among world’s wealthiest families over next decade

  • The ESG sector is growing extremely rapidly, BlackRock says
  • Singapore and Hong Kong to continue to compete for international wealth management business
Topic |   Wealth management
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Published: 9:00am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 1 Jul, 2019

Wealthy investors looking for opportunities in Asia set up a family office branch in either Singapore or Hong Kong. Photo: K Y Cheng
Vallone di Sotto, a Tuscan villa listed for 1.5 million euros (US$1.71 million), on an 86.79 acre estate to be sold by Concierge Auctions via bidding starting July 25. Photo: Handout
International

Italy woos wealthy global investors with resident scheme that caps tax on global income at €100,000, abandons property ownership requirement

  • New Resident Regime Scheme, passed in 2017, caps annual tax liability on global income
  • Italy’s mainstream residential property market has been caught in multi-year downdraft, having shed about 40 per cent in value from 2007 to 2013
Topic |   European Union
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 1:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Vallone di Sotto, a Tuscan villa listed for 1.5 million euros (US$1.71 million), on an 86.79 acre estate to be sold by Concierge Auctions via bidding starting July 25. Photo: Handout
