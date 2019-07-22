The Monetary Authority of Singapore reviews monetary policy twice per year, in April and October. Photo: Reuters
Rising odds of Singapore easing may drive yields up, not down
- Expectations are rising that the Monetary Authority of Singapore will ease monetary policy in October
- Concern over the outlook has grown since the release of second quarter data showing the economy shrank 3.4 per cent, while exports slumped 17.3 per cent in June
