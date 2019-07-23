The number of Asia-Pacific family offices rose 44 per cent during the last two years, according to Campden Research. A selection of supercars, traditional symbols of wealth, are displayed during Sino Group’s Gold Coast Motor Festival in Hong Kong on November 10, 2017. Photo: Nora Tam
Global family offices grow assets under management to nearly US$6 trillion, report shows
- The number of family offices worldwide is up 38 per cent in the last two years to 7,300, says Campden Research
- Total global wealth under management by family offices has risen to US$5.9 trillion
