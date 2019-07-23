Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The number of Asia-Pacific family offices rose 44 per cent during the last two years, according to Campden Research. A selection of supercars, traditional symbols of wealth, are displayed during Sino Group’s Gold Coast Motor Festival in Hong Kong on November 10, 2017. Photo: Nora Tam
Wealth

Global family offices grow assets under management to nearly US$6 trillion, report shows

  • The number of family offices worldwide is up 38 per cent in the last two years to 7,300, says Campden Research
  • Total global wealth under management by family offices has risen to US$5.9 trillion
Topic |   WealthTech
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Published: 7:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The number of Asia-Pacific family offices rose 44 per cent during the last two years, according to Campden Research. A selection of supercars, traditional symbols of wealth, are displayed during Sino Group’s Gold Coast Motor Festival in Hong Kong on November 10, 2017. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.