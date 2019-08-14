New York City’s Central Park, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in the US, is pictured in autumn. Photo: Alamy
Bitter unrest in Hong Kong prompts city’s ultra rich to look into relocating their families to the US
- New York agent says inquiries have shot up from Hong Kong about buying luxury homes, relocating businesses
- Interest has shifted from mere investment to becoming US residents
Carrie Lam hosts a lunch for business representatives at Government House on July 30 with a view to formulating policy measures for her upcoming policy address. Photo: ISD
As Hong Kong protests drag on, Carrie Lam and her government must shake off its paralysis
- The government must withdraw the extradition bill, commission an inquiry and allow senior officials to take responsibility and resign
- The functional constituencies should be revamped so that they can better serve their purpose
