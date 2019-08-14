Channels

New York City’s Central Park, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in the US, is pictured in autumn. Photo: Alamy
Wealth

Bitter unrest in Hong Kong prompts city’s ultra rich to look into relocating their families to the US

  • New York agent says inquiries have shot up from Hong Kong about buying luxury homes, relocating businesses
  • Interest has shifted from mere investment to becoming US residents
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Darryl Coote  

Updated: 2:14pm, 14 Aug, 2019

Carrie Lam hosts a lunch for business representatives at Government House on July 30 with a view to formulating policy measures for her upcoming policy address. Photo: ISD
Letters

As Hong Kong protests drag on, Carrie Lam and her government must shake off its paralysis

  • The government must withdraw the extradition bill, commission an inquiry and allow senior officials to take responsibility and resign
  • The functional constituencies should be revamped so that they can better serve their purpose
Letters

Letters  

Updated: 6:35am, 1 Aug, 2019

